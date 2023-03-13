Ashaiman military brutalities: Ghanaians are hypocrites - NPP communicator

Ellen Ama Daaku, member of the communication team of the NPP

Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticised Ghanaians who have called for compensation for victims of the military brutalities in Ashaiman.

According to her, the community leaders who have called for compensation for the victims of the brutality should be rather worried about how to address the high crime rate in Ashaiman.



Ama Daaku, who made these remarks in a GTV interview, on Saturday, monitored by GhanaWeb, said that Ghanaians must stop being hypocritical and admit that communities like Ashaiman have become a haven for criminals.



“You (community leaders) have in Ashaiman for all these years, we have had issues of young people in your community attacking people, snatching phones, killing people… as community heads what have they done to even help solve that problem.



“You are in a community as a community head and things are happening and you don’t talk. This young man who died was killed in the community, I’m sure does who did it might have run home, a mother somewhere might have seen a stained shirt (of her child) and that mother has shielded that child.



“It is high time we start talking about all these issues and stop being hypocritical about certain theses. We like that too much as Ghanaians, we are hypocrites and this is the end result of all of us our behaviour,” she said.



“You have community heads who are not bothered about the crime rate in Ashaiman. Let’s be honest, Ashaiman does not have a good reputation in this country, they are not bothered about that, they are bothered about compensation,” she reiterated.

Soldiers conduct swoop in Ashaiman



Some soldiers invaded Ashaiman in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, apparently in search of the murderers of their young colleague, Sheriff Imoro, who was allegedly lynched on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Several videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel hit and brutalised those outside their rooms.



The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Official Town in Ashaiman.



