0
Menu
News

Ashaiman military brutality: Clear sign that coup is ‘no joke’ - Sefa Kayi warns coup crusaders

Kwame Sefa Kayi P Kwame Sefa Kayi

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi has sent a strong message to crusaders of coup d'état to let the military assault on residents at Ashaiman give them an inkling of what a coup in Ghana will look like.

Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called ‘Chairman General’, warned against having a coup d'état in the nation, stressing a coup is no joke.

Some military officers invaded the Ashaiman community following the death of a young military officer who was allegedly murdered by some unidentified assailants.

The officers clad in their military uniform and conveying their armored vehicles to the community pulled the residents from their homes and lashed them mercilessly.

Every resident caught in the area received a slice of the military beatings during the sanctioned operation.

Commenting on the issue on Thursday’s edition of “Kokrokoo”, Mr. Sefa Kayi admonished the persons who having been advocating that a coup should happen in Ghana to take a cue from the Ashaiman-military incident and desist from making such seditious statements.

“Those who feel that a coup is a joke, this should give them a fair idea. Those who wake up and say we need a coup , I hope this will give them an indication that a coup is nothing good. It is not good!” he cautioned.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
Related Articles: