Ashaiman military brutality: Defence minister must be fired - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, has called on the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, to resign or be fired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from his position over the brutalisation of residents of Ashaiman by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Speaking in an interview on 3FM on Thursday, March 9, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said that military personnel who went to Ashaiman should not be punished because they only followed orders.



According to him, the only people who should be held liable for the actions of the army personnel in Ashaiman are the commanding officers and the minister for defence.



“The soldiers that invaded Ashaiman shouldn’t be punished because they were doing their work per the instructions of their superior officers.



“If for anything at all, it is the superior officers that should be punished. Also, the superior officers took instructions from a higher command that is why I said the minister of defence Should resign or be fired but I doubt if the president will do that,” he said.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, who is an ex-military man, also said that he can't believe the silence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the incident.



“I was shocked the president didn’t talk about the Ashaiman incident. This is an important national issue that shouldn’t have escaped his attention,” he said.

Soldiers conduct swoop in Ashaiman



Some soldiers invaded Ashaiman in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, apparently in search of the murderers of their young colleague, Sheriff Imoro, who was allegedly lynched on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Several videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel hit and brutalised those outside their rooms.



The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Official Town in Ashaiman.



