Ashaiman murder: How major newspapers captured arrest of 6 suspects

Trooper Sherrif Imoro was killed by a mob on March 4 at Ashaiman

The Ghana Police Service disclosed in a statement issued late Sunday, March 12, 2023 that it had notified the military about the death of one of its officers on the same day the incident happened on March 4.

The 18-point statement weaved the details of how the police on March 4 acted on a report of a murder in the Ashaiman Taifa area of the Ashaiman Municipality, through to the deployment of experts to the scene and the identification of the victim.



It continued with the process of informing both the military and the family of the deceased, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, as well as the launching of a probe that as at March 12 had led to the arrest of six suspects.



On the morning of March 13, 2023, the major newspaper headlines carried the story as their frontpage lead or found space for the arrest on the front of their publications.



Six suspects named:



The statement said of the suspects: “After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on 9th March 2023, the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.”



The other suspects are, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman, arrested at their hideouts on 10th March, 2023. Whiles Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023 respectively.



