0
Menu
News

Ashaiman murder: Slain soldier was stabbed after struggling with attackers - Police

Sherif Imoro Ashaiman.png The late Trooper Sherrif Imoro

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana Police Service says the soldier who was killed at Taifa Ashaiman was stabbed after struggling with his attackers.  

On 4th March 2023, Police received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Police, a team of Police officers proceeded to the said location and confirmed the incident.

“Police immediately commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim. The officers cordoned off the scene and called in the specialist Police Crime Scene team to process the scene for forensic analysis.

“The Crime Scene Team retrieved a number of items, including a knife with blood stains on it and a backpack. In the backpack, Police found 1 Samsung tablet, 1 Apple laptop, 1 military uniform with the name tag “Imoro”, 8 other items of clothing, as well as a Ghana card and a Health Insurance card bearing the name Imoro Sherrif,” the Police explained.

Attached is the full statement from the Ghana Police Service

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
Related Articles: