Ashaiman operation: Dawn swoop systemic failure in GAF, blame Commander-In-Chief - MP

Some residents of Ashaiman lined up after a military swoop

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member for Parliament (MP) for Tain Constituency in the Bono Region has blamed the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the systemic failures in the military high command.

According to the MP, the troop that went to Ashaiman in Greater Accra to use brute force on innocent civilians over the killing of a soldier was sanctioned by the military high command.



The MP said the troop that stormed Ashiaman on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, during a dawn swoop was regimental.



This, the MP, said means the troop took command from the top military command.



The MP called on the people of Ashaiman to blame the Commander-In-Chief and not the soldiers who were sent on the exercise.



The MP explained that a regiment in the military presupposes that an exercise has gone through the command chain.



In the MP's view, "The top hierarchy of the military command, including the president, cannot be exonerated from the inhumane act that transpired at Ashaiman where innocent people were subjected to military drills and beatings."

Mr. Adama Sulemana blamed the president for the systemic failures in the management of GAF while discussing the mayhem that was visited on innocent young men in Ashaiman on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.



He condemned the killing of the innocent soldier.



He spoke on ‘The Citizen Show' hosted by Nana Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM.



He said the military men were deployed from the Michel Camp indicating the command was aware of the exercise.



According to him, all these are happening because of the systemic failures in the military command under the watch of the Commander-In-Chief.



"There are a lot of toxins in the system all because of the economic hardships being experienced by Ghanaians for that matter the military men sent on errands," he stressed.