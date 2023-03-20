Ashaiman parliamentary aspirant endorses Dr Kwabena Duffuor's flagbearership race

Parliament aspirant for the Ashaiman constituency, Tony Afenyo

Parliament aspirant for the Ashaiman constituency, Tony Afenyo has heaped praises on the aspiring flagbearer of the NDC for supporting with party in the Ashaiman constituency.

According to him, if all leaders could support the constituency the way Dr Kwabena Duffour is doing, Ashaiman would have been a better place.



Tony Afenyo was speaking when Dr Kwabena Duffuor visited the constituency as part of the Accra tour on Saturday, March 18 2023



He said “…Last year our father Kwabena Duffuor came here to present some gifts to us. He gave us canopies, and 100 chairs. We know Kwabena Duffuor has supported us since then and deserves praise. If all leaders do the same but now this place will be a better place. We would like to say a very big thank you to Doctor.”



Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who is vying for the flagbearer position in the NDC, started his Greater Accra Tour on March 10.

The tour was welcomed with open arms by the people of Ningo Prampram and Kpone Katamanso, and Dr Duffuor expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support.



This tour is crucial to Dr Duffuor because it will provide him with the opportunity to connect with the grassroots, understand their concerns, and present his policies and vision.



YNA/WA