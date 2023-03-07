3
Ashaiman tops trends after Military personnel invasion

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashiaman, a suburb in Greater Accra is currently number one on social media platform; Twitter, following an invasion of military personnel in the area.

The military is reported to have invaded the area, brutalising innocent residents after the murder of one of their own on Saturday dawn.

The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Official town in Ashaiman during a heavy downpour.

Reports indicate that residents have been forced to stay in their rooms until there is calm.

Following this development, social media users on Twitter have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their opinion on the issue while others shared videos in relation to the development.

“…So what the Soldiers are doing will it bring the guy back to life or what? Beating innocent people, just investigate and look for those who did that and take them on. Tho what the people of Ashaiman did was uncalled for buh what they are doing nor Dey hia Ah,” MukadasMaestro said.

“By now those who even caused the death of the Military man have run from Ashaiman long time and innocent people are suffering,” Aboa_Banku1 tweeted.

