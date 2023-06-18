Ashalaja Mmrantehene cautions youth ahead of Homowo

Mmrantehene of Ashalaja Nii Odartey Lamptey

The Mmrantehene of Ashalaja, Nii Odartey Lamptey, also known as Nii Chorkor, has advised the youth ahead of the Homowo celebration.

According to him, the festival should take place in a peaceful atmosphere. He indicated that the youth are often used as tools of violence during these celebrations, and he emphasized the need for a change in perception and narrative.



Nii Odartey Lamptey, who is also the CEO of OLAMP Estate, wants the youth to be more determined in life rather than engaging in social vices that will lead to their destruction.



He expressed concern that certain unscrupulous individuals take advantage of the high unemployment rate among the youth in the country. They persuade and even pay the youth to join violent groups, instigating violence and causing harm to others.

"It is important as we all gather to pass this message of peace to our family members, friends, and especially the youth, to commit to a peaceful Homowo even before, during, and after the occasion," he said.



Nii Odartey Lamptey emphasized the need to alert the young ones and continually remind them to stay away from such people because violence is unacceptable.



He stated that violence has been a major obstacle to Ashalaja's development and advised the youth to consider the upcoming Homowo festival as a rare opportunity to reject violence and pave a path for community development.