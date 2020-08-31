Regional News

Ashalaja gets new Zongo Chief

The new Zongo chief of Ashalaja, Ahmed Ibrahim

The Muslim leadership of Ashalaja community of the Greater Accra have unanimously installed Ahmed Ibrahim as a new Zongo chief for the community.

The installation followed a decision by the council of elders and the traditional leaders to get a replacement for former Chief Yusif Attahiru.



The coronation of the new Zongo chief saw in attendance prominent members of the council of Zongo chiefs, opinion leaders of the community, Traditional leaders as well-wishers.



The colourful event took place at the Ashalaja school park.



In an interview, the newly installed chief Ahmed Ibrahim indicated that his focus is to ensure peaceful coexistence among inhabitants of the community.

The new Ashalaja chief further assured education will be his topmost priority in ensuring human development in the community. Chief Ibrahim lamented the lack of potable water in the area. He, however, assured the residents of immediate engagement with government for extension of potable water to the community.



He called on the youth in the community who are mostly engaged in land guard activities resulting in skirmishes to embrace peace.



The Deputy CEO of Pacific oil Alhaji Malik, a brother to the newly installed chief admonished the new chief to be a peacemaker, and call upon him to work very hard to bring development to his people.



The new Ashalaja Chief Ahmed Ibrahim who is from the Songhai ethnic grouping was also installed as the Songhai chief of Ga south municipality by the Supreme Council of Songhai chiefs.

