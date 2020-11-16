Ashaley Botwe 6-floor ‘Tower of Babel’ set to be pulled down

Checks at the Madina Municpal Assembly indicates the building lacked the needed permit

The Adenta Municipal Assembly is set to cause the demolition of the six-storey building at Ashaley Botwe which has generated concerns.

Pictures of the edifice still under construction went viral on social media on Sunday, November 15 and many have responded with concerns and questions about a possible risk of collapse the building poses to residents around the area.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on Monday, some residents said they have been living in fear, considering the extension of the building which is visibly weak.



Mr. Obeng who owns a shop adjacent to the building said he has had to close down his shop for some months now out of fear of that the 6-storey structure may collapse and result in deadly consequences.



Other residents of the vicinity expressed similar concerns; for one food vendor in the area, her work has been affected because she is losing customers who fear to be in the vicinity.



GhanaWeb TV visited the Adenta Municipal Assembly to find out from the authorities their knowledge about the situation and issues regarding work permit.



At the time the team arrived, authorities there were in a crunch meeting over the matter and were at the time not in the position to give a response.

However, GhanaWeb's sources at the assembly confirmed that owners of the structure are operating without any permit from the assembly.



The assembly, several months ago, wrote to the owners of the building to cease construction over the same issues of permit.



The assembly has also on multiple occasions indicated a cease notice on the structure but have been ignored by the owners.



GhanaWeb also gathers that, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, having visited the site of the building on Monday, has ordered for an immediate halt of the construction and has indicated that the building most probably will be demolished to avert any disaster.



The Adenta Municipal Assembly according to GhanaWeb sources, will officially address the subject of the building in the coming hours.