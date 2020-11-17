Ashaley Botwe Tower: ‘Stop work notices were served to contractor but to no avail’ – AdMA

The Adentan Municipal Assembly has established that earlier efforts to halt the construction of the dreadful six-storey building project in Ashaley Botwe proved futile.

According to the Assembly, it has encountered several failed attempts in a bid to serve the developers with a “Stop work notice”.



In a statement released on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the Adentan Municipal Assembly said it stopped chasing the contractors and rather focused on seeking recommendations before proceeding to demolish the property.



“Stop work notices were served to the developer, on the 22nd of June, 2020, 4th of August, 2020, while the Assembly undertook the necessary steps to work with the relevant state agencies for their assessments and recommendations before proceeding to demolish the property or otherwise. This was to ensure that the Assembly keeps its commitment to act fairly and reasonably in the protection of the public in all cases,” the statement read.



Meanwhile, the Adentan Municipal Assembly has ordered work on the property in Ashaley Botwe to be stopped following the failure of the developers to obtain a permit before commencing the project.



The Assembly is set to demolish the property which has generated much concerns, especially on social media.





