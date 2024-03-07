Ashaley Botwe murder: Student chained boyfriend during kinky sex – Prosecuton

Safina Mohammed has pleaded not guilty to murder

A seven-member jury panel has been told that a 23-year-old Level 100 Biological student, charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend, chained him during “kinky sex” and took advantage of his “weaknesses” to execute her plans.

Nana Ama Adinkra, a Senior State Attorney, while giving her opening address to the jury on Thursday, March 7, said the prosecution would lead evidence to show that the deceased was chained with dog chains.

The Senior State Attorney also told the jury that they would call nine witnesses, including another boyfriend of the accused and five police officers, to prove their case.



EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah, who is in court, reports that both the prosecution and the defence are addressing the jury.