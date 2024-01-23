Ashanti Chiefs want Otumfuo to ban campaign activities of the NPP until Wontumi is produced

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Some chiefs in the Ashanti Kingdom have suggested that the King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, ban campaign activities of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region until they produce Chairman Wontumi.

Apart from the ban, they want the Chief of Bantama to close down Chairman Wontumi’s media entity.



They believe that the Ashanti Region has been good to the governing NPP and does not deserve the kind of disrespect they are getting from the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing NPP.



“For me, I want the Bantamahene to close down his radio station. Also, I believe it is important that the NPP be banned from campaigning in the Ashanti Region if they do not produce Wontumi.



They should not be allowed to lift even a flag in the Ashanti Region for their campaign so that they will be forced to produce him,” he said during a meeting between party executives and the Chiefs of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Chairman Wontumi has come under immense pressure after he is said to have spoken vilely about the King of the Ashanti Kingdom during the political party’s parliamentary vetting.



He was expected to meet Manhyia on Monday, January 22, 2024, but could not make it due to health reasons.



The Chiefs have given him up to Monday, January 29, 2024, to appear before them.