Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian

File photo showing the Ashanti Kingdom in pre-independent Ghana

Renowned historian Prof. Sarfo Kantanka has brought forth illuminating insights into the history of the Ashanti Kingdom, shedding light on its preexistence prior to the formation of Ghana as a nation.

Prof. Kantanka's research reveals the existence of various states predating Ghana, with Asanteman emerging through the consolidation of these states.



"In the past, these states would often fight each other to expand their territories, with many of the states that eventually formed Asanteman having been previously enslaved by other states such as Denkyira," Prof. Kantanka explains, emphasizing the complex dynamics of power struggles that characterized the region.



During an interview on Opemsuo Radio sighted by GhanaWeb, Prof. Kantanka disclosed that certain regions in southern Ghana were once integral parts of Asanteman but were later divided by colonizers and renamed the Gold Coast. He further elaborates, "The colonizers convinced those in the Gold Coast that the Ashanti Kingdom was their enemy and joined forces to defeat the Asanteman."



This manipulation he said led to the prolonged conflict between the Ashanti Kingdom and the colonizers, lasting for a century.



Prof. Kantanka highlights the Kingdom's focus on forging alliances and engaging in trade, stating, "The Kingdom fought against the colonizers for about a hundred years until its defeat. Finally, about twenty years after the defeat of the Ashanti Kingdom, Ghana gained its independence."



The Ashanti Kingdom continues to hold significant cultural and political importance in Ghana, with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, serving as a distinguished symbol of traditional authority and leadership.

Recently, the King celebrated his 24th Anniversary since his ascension to the Golden Stool on April 26, 2023, marking a milestone in the enduring legacy of the Ashanti Kingdom.











