Ashanti Pastors, Chiefs and professionals host Bawumia and wife to New Year lunch

The Second Family earlier joined various congregations in the region to usher in the New Year

Top religious leaders, chiefs and professionals in the Ashanti Region have hosted Vice President Dr. Bawumia and wife Samira Bawumia to lunch on New Year’s Day.

This was after the second gentleman and his spouse joined various congregations in the region to usher in the New Year with an appeal to them to continue to lend support to the Akufo-Addo led government to continue to develop the country with various policies and programmes.



Dr. Bawumia who assured residents of the garden city of the continuous support of the NPP government reiterated it’s resolve to develop the country regardless of the religious and ethnic backgrounds of Ghanaians. He underscored the significance of religious tolerance which has made Ghana one of the most peaceful countries in West Africa emphasizing that the credit goes to the citizenry.



“Today because of religious acceptance and tolerance, Ghana has been regarded as one of the most peaceful countries in West and this is the credit for all of us and most importantly the almighty God” he said at the eve of New Year at the Power Chapel Worldwide, Kumasi branch.

According to him, the just-ended elections is a test case of the country’s achievement in democracy lauding the citizenry for the various roles they played.



“The 2020 elections was just another opportunity to test the robustness of the Ghanaian democracy and thankfully, we sailed through peacefully and successfully. The devil was not allowed to destroy this country…the devil is a liar. Ghanaians elected Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP. We thank God for the victory…the battle is still the Lords.” He said.



Present at the lunch were Archbishop Akwasi Sarpong – Archbishop Emeritus of the Kumasi Diocese of the Catholic Church, Bishop Prof Yinka Sarfo, Archbishop of the Anglican Church, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manson, General Overseer of the Assemblies of God Church, Otumfuour’s Manwerehene, some leadership of the National Cathedral project, Executives of UTAG, Executives of Ghana Medical Association and Ghana Bar Association, Vice-Chancellor of Universities in the region, and many others.