Regional News

Ashanti Police arrests leader of car snatching gang

File Photo

The Suntreso District Police Command has arrested the leader of a car snatching gang operating in the Greater Kumasi area.

Alex Owusu, 37, is said to be involved in the stealing of several cars and is currently in police custody assisting in investigations.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, Ashanti Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), told newsmen in Kumasi that so far eight of the cars, which were mainly taxi cabs, have been retrieved by the police.



They are made of Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Atos and Daewoo Matiz brands.



According to ASP Ahianyo, the modus operandi of the suspect was that he would hire the services of the victims from either Obuasi, Nkwakaw or Tarkwa to come to Kumasi.



He said the suspect would tell the driver that he was going to buy excavator parts at ‘Suame Magazine’ or visit the sick mother in Kumasi.



ASP Ahianyo said on arrival in Kumasi, the suspect would convince the driver to have the car washed at a washing bay and persuade him to leave the car with the bay attendants.

He said the suspect would then ask the driver to accompany him to ‘Suame Magazine’ to purchase the supposed excavator parts.



ASP Ahianyo said Owusu would then take leave of his victim at the ‘Magazine’ and tell him he was going to withdraw money from the bank only for him to return to the washing bay and run away with the car.



ASP Ahianyo said several reports had been made to the police, and with the assistance of the Kasoa Police, Owusu was arrested.



He called on the victims of such cases to report to the Suntreso District Police command to help investigations.



ASP Ahianyo advised taxi cab drivers to be mindful of the passengers they pick and the juicy offers made to them.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.