Ashanti Region: Contractor abandons Kumasi Airport, Central Market projects over unpaid debt

According to the Regional Minister, the government has not fulfilled its financial obligations

The contractor responsible for the Kumasi Airport Expansion, Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment project and the Komfo Anokye Maternity block in the Ashanti region has abandoned the project sites, citing unpaid debts from the government.

The revelation was made by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, during his appearance before the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



The meeting, chaired by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, delved into the challenges facing various development projects in the region.



According to the Regional Minister, the contractor, Contracta Construction UK Ltd, is part of the Paris Club, and due to the debt exchange programme, the government has been unable to fulfill its financial obligations to the firm.



Consequently, the contractor has abandoned the project sites, causing a halt in crucial development initiatives.

The Minister highlighted the situation surrounding the Kumasi Airport Expansion project, noting that it was left with only 2 percent completion before the abandonment.



He assured the regional chiefs that the government, through the Finance Ministry, is actively working to generate revenue to settle the outstanding debt and bring the contractor back to the Kumasi Airport site to resume and complete the project.



The Regional Minister also took the opportunity to explain the reasons behind the incomplete hospital projects initiated by the previous government.



The Minister provided insights into the challenges faced in executing these projects and reiterated the government's dedication to addressing the issues and ensuring the successful completion of crucial healthcare facilities in the region.