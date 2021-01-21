Ashanti Region GPRTU introduces ‘no facemask no entry’ policy

A taxi driver wearing a nose mask

The GPRTU branch in the Ashanti region has directed members not to allow passengers without nose masks to board their vehicles.

The union says station masters at the various transport terminals belonging to them have been directed to place veronica buckets at the lorry stations and ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Mr. Mohammed Canal Abdul Raman, the regional Industrial Relations Officer told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that the decision is in compliance with President Akufo-Addo’s directive of compulsory wearing of a facemask in public to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.



Mr. Canal warned that any union member who allows passengers without a nose mask to board their cars will be sanctioned.



The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has shot up to 2,174.



It follows the confirmation of 366 new cases.

So far, a total of 58,431 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since mid-March 2020.



Out of that, a total of 55,899 have recovered.



The death toll stands at 358.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 33,017

Ashanti Region - 11,401



Western Region - 3,237



Eastern Region - 2,681



Central Region - 2,194



Bono East Region - 795

Volta Region - 790



Western North Region - 683



Bono Region - 644



Northern Region - 598



Ahafo Region - 537

Upper East Region - 399



Oti Region - 244



Upper West Region - 91



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 22