Ashanti Region NPP descends on Mahama for ‘goat’ analogy

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The Ashanti Region branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wants former President John Dramani Mahama to retract and apologise to Asanteman for his recent statement about Ashantis.

The former president, at the start of his campaign tour in the Region, described Ashantis as NPP fanatics and will even vote for a ‘goat’ who represents that party.



It seems the analogy did not go down well with the NPP as almost all the regional executives have taken a swipe at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing the statement as unfortunate.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Wednesday, November 11, Ashanti Region Organizer for the NPP Francis Adomako described the statement as loose, unfortunate and inappropriate for a former president.



“I am calling on the NDC flagbearer to retract his comment and apologise to the good people of Ashanti for such highly critical languages.”



Mr. Adomako called on John Mahama to be decorous and cautious in his pronouncements.



Paneling the Morning Show were founder and leader of United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Addai Odike and Ghana’s Ambassador to Congo Brazzaville Kingsley Attah Boafo.

Supporting the position of the NPP organizer, Attah Boafo described Mr Mahama’s utterances as below the belt and unfortunate because none of the NPP aspirants is a ‘goat’ as the former president claims.



“In Ashanti Region, we speak in parables so you can’t just say anything when you mount political platforms. Please come again because I least expected such a pedestrian talk from a former president.”



Mr. Mahama made the controversial statement after asking the people of the Region to shift their voting trends because, to him, NPP has taken Ashantis for a ride.



Kwasi Addai Odike, who differed from the stance of the other panelist, explained that the former president was taken out of context.



He said Mr Mahama was just describing how attached Ashantis are to NPP despite blatant failure in the Region.



Odike said NPP government must be kicked out for their poor performance in Ashanti Region.