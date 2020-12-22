Ashanti Region NPP to lobby for massive infrastructural devt in Akufo-Addo's second term

Residents of Ashanti Region have been assured of improved infrastructural development in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This assurance was given by a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kwame Amoako Tuffour, who also doubles as special advisor to the president.



He explained that “in the second term of the Akufo-Addo led administration, some of us will ensure that corresponding developments are channeled to this region in the face of volumes of votes that maintained this party in power”.



The Ashanti Region, indeed, proved beyond doubt it is the bread-basket of votes for the NPP after 1,793,773 votes were polled for the party. This represented 71.64 percent of votes in the Region, leaving 26.08 percent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



On the back of this, most residents in the Region are calling for a second look the development focus in the region to reflect the chunk of votes.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, December 22, Dr. Amoako Tuffour sided with the push for residents in the Region to use their votes to lobby for massive infrastructural development.



He maintained that “as part of the founding fathers of the party in the region, I will personally engage the rightful procedures to attract developments to the NPP’s World Bank”.



Touching on the perceived voter apathy that resulted in most NPP MPs losing their seats, Dr. Amoako Tuffour assured of restructuring the party to water and cool down tempers and tensions.



He said this will curb the massive skirt and blouse votes that characterised the just-ended general elections.