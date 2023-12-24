Ashanti Region: Police steps up security through visibility patrols

Police steps up security through visibility patrols

The Ghana Police Service has intensified its strategic move to bolster public safety during the festive season and beyond with increased Police vehicular, motorbike and horse patrols, and heightened visibility within the Kumasi Metropolitan area.

This deployment aims to ensure a secure environment for residents and their properties during the Yuletide.

A comprehensive rollout of motorbikes, horses and dogs (K9 Unit) patrols are set to sweep across the entire country, systematically extending coverage region by region and ensuring that every corner of the nation benefits from increased Police presence during the festive season and beyond.