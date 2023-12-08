Ashanti Region: Trailer truck kills three traders at Anloga Junction in Kumasi

The vehicle that claimed the lives of three traders

Three accident victims who were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) from Anloga Junction in Kumasi on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at about 9 pm have been confirmed dead.

This was after a commercial-long trailer crashed into some traders at the Anloga Junction in the Ashanti Region.



One person died on the spot while the remaining two who were in critical condition following the gory accident died while receiving treatment.



The accident which claimed three lives involved an articulator flat truck vehicle loaded with heavy bags of fertilizer.



The victims were trapped under the vehicle for over an hour before the Ghana National Fire Service personnel managed to rescue the surviving victims.

Eyewitness account:



The accident occurred after the long vehicle parked at Oforikrom ran the traders over without a driver behind the steering wheel, an incident the eyewitness described as strange and unfortunate.



The people who lost their lives are yet to be identified and are currently at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s morgue while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.