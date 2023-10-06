Ashanti Region has benefited from 123 projects under GNPC Foundation - Dominic Eduah

Dominic Kwesi Eduah is the executive director for GNPC Foundation

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Executive Director for the GNPC Foundation, Dominic Kwesi Eduah has revealed that the foundation has so far provided 123 physical projects to the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the GNPC Foundation which was determined to give every region a fair share of the national cake, from the oil proceeds, has equipped the region with 57 boreholes, and 43 classroom blocks with most of them completed, whilst few others are still ongoing. Other projects include AstroTurfs and sanitary facilities.



Apart from the provision of physical projects which are under environment and social amenities, Dominic Eduah said the foundation has also invested in other fields such as education, health, and economic empowerment programs.



Describing the Ashanti Region's share as a fair one, he said all the other fifteen (15) regions had equally benefitted.



He disclosed this in an interview with the media during the commissioning and handing over of different projects at separate places within the Ashanti Region.

The projects included a 3-unit classroom block at Dasomiadwene D/A Basic School in the Adansi Asokwa Municipal Assembly, Asokwa D/A Basic School in the Adansi Asokwa Municipal Assembly, 12 seater toilet facility at Atonsu Bokro, and a 6- unit classroom block at the Kumasi High School.



At Dasomiadwene, Nana Tawia Mensah who is the Gyaasehene of the community thanked the GNPC Foundation for such a wonderful edifice, where he indicated that the community which had been without a JHS block for the past years was now going to enjoy one.



"It was very sad that most of our wards at the JHS level had to walk to far places. Now, I can confidently say that we are relieved, and we are most grateful to the GNPC Foundation", he said.



The chief who promised to collaborate with stakeholders to practice maintenance culture, however, warned parents to desist from sending their wards to farms and errands during school days.