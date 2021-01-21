Ashanti Region highest with over 1,000 teenage pregnancies – GES

Teenage pregnancy is on the rise in Ghana

Ashanti Region tops all the regions in teenage pregnancy with over 1,000 cases in one year, according to the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The statistics span from 2018 to 2019 with Greater Accra following with some 404 cases.



According to the Ashanti Regional Girl Child Coordinator of GES, Hannah Amponsah, “there were 128 cases in the upper primaries, while JHS recorded 783 and 310 cases in the senior high schools with a cumulative figure of 1,228 female teenage pregnancy cases in the Ashanti Region”.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma during a roundtable stakeholders discussion on education ahead of schools reopening, Mrs Hannah Amponsah explained that the situation is likely to double as the figures of 2020 and 2021 are being compiled.

“[My fear] is that with the COVID-19 wave and its attendant lockdown resulting in total shut down of schools, teenage pregnancies among students may surge because the children have stayed home for almost 11 months. Even when the JHS leavers were sitting for their [BECE] last year, there were a number of pregnant girls who were identified so I’m sure the 2020 statistics will increase as compared to previous years.”



Mrs. Amponsah also advised parents to ensure their pregnant wards do not drop out of school, encouraging them to urge their girls to continue their school even after giving birth to ensure their goals and aims in life are achieved.