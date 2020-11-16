Ashanti Region records 434 road accident deaths in 10 months

The cases were recorded from 2,688 crashes

The Ashanti Region recorded 434 cases of road crash deaths and 3,110 injuries from January to October this year.

The deaths and injuries were recorded from 2,688 crashes.



Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen, the Regional MTTD Commander, said the figure is low compared to road crashes that occurred within the same period in 2019.



Speaking at the celebration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims organised by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) today, Monday, 16 November 2020, Mr Boahen said 3,214 reported road crashes were recorded in 2019 with 455 deaths and 4,165 injuries.

He advised motorists to desist from overspeeding and unnecessary overtaking to help reduce road crashes.



Kumasi mayor Osei Assibey Antwi also advised drivers to drive with care to help reduce road accidents.