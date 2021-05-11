Ashanti Regional GES backs investigations into alleged exchange of food for cash in schools

Ghana Education Service

Ashanti Regional correspondent of the Happy Morning Show, Isaac Asiedu has revealed that authorities at the regional office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) have thrown their weight behind the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) inquiries into the alleged exchange of food for cash in some Senior High Schools.

According to him, the authorities admitted there had been frequent rumours of heads of schools and storekeepers siphoning food supplies meant for students but they had no evidence to back them.



“The CID has invited the heads of the schools involved for questioning and the GES says it is ready to support the investigation. But the Ashanti regional GES has given the CID some conditions”, he shared.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun, Isaac revealed that the only condition given by the GES in support of the investigation was for the heads to be invited in a scheduled manner to prevent disruption in their work and school activities.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into over 53 schools in the Ashanti Region believed to be engaged in corruption in the implementation of the School Feeding Programme under the Free Senior High School Policy.



While little information has been provided, it is understood that officials of some schools have in the past been involved in the act of exchanging food for cash.



Bent on getting to the bottom of the alleged corruption, the CID has written to notify the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ashanti Region directorate of the ongoing investigations.