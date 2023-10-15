Ashanti Regional Minister should have been fired 4 years ago – P.V Jantuah

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has been advised to voluntarily leave his position in the face of challenges by the current government in delivering its promise to the people of the Ashanti Region.

He has been accused of looking unconcerned while the region deteriorates without proper coordination of activities to make things work.



P.V Dadson Jantuah a politician and an advocate for life-changing developmental projects for the region believes promises made by the regional minister that the 40-year maternity ward that was razed down for a new one to be constructed will be done in just over a period of four years since funds were available.



“The Regional Minister, Simon Osie Mensah, should have been sacked a long time ago. He made pronouncements that the maternity ward that was pulled down will be finished in just under four years. Pass there and see if that has been done”

“The Minister is just not performing. At the RCC what is he coordinating, the region is just losing its glory under him and Nana Addo. We can’t remain quiet.



"All the appointees in Nana Addo’s government who are in all kinds of interesting positions, how is he rallying them for the development of the region? Tell me why he should still be at post”, he wondered.