Ashanti Regional Minister tours 65-kilometre road projects at Atwima-Mponua

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah during the inspection

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, says the completion of 65 kilometres of roads in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region is a major boost for cocoa production in the area.

The roads which were the first to be completed in the Sinohydro feeder roads projects according to the Minister will act as catalysts for the socio-economic growth of the various communities in the district.



Simon Osei Mensah said this when he embarked on a day's tour of the Atwima Mponua District to inspect road projects in the area on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.



Addressing the media after the tour, Simon Osei Mensah said, the roads will address the transportation challenges that farmers in the district face when evacuating their farm produce to various markets and centres.



He added that the visit was to familiarize himself with some roads which are yet to be completed adding that, a special report will be sent to the ministry of roads for additional works to be done on the yet-to-be-constructed roads.



He commended President Akufo-Addo and vice president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for honoring their pledge made to Atwima Mponua residents on the construction of motorable roads for them.

For his part, the Ashanti Regional Manager for Feeder Roads Mr. Justice Koranteng urged authorities in the area to protect the roads from unscrupulous activities that will lead to their destruction.



He expressed worry over how some sand trucks with more than 40 tons of sand are using the road, adding that, the roads will soon get back to their deplorable state if it continues that way.



"The road was not designed for that 40 tons of load, and so we have consistently appealed to the sand drivers to reduce their wait but they seem not to listen to our calls"



"I am therefore using your medium to call on all stakeholders to ensure that they protect the life span of these roads by halting any act that threatens the project.”