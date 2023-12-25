Ashanti Regional NDC postpones its planned sensitisation walk on 24-hour economy

Some executives of the NDC in the Ashanti Region

Executives of the Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC), have postponed its planned sensitisation walk on 24 -24-hour economy in Kumasi.

The walk scheduled for December 21, 2023, is also aimed at engaging and sensitising various people within the region on the importance of the 24-hour economy and how it will work.



In a press statement issued on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and signed by the regional chairman, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi, the decision to suspend the planned walk was to make room for the party's members and the general public to give full attention to the remaining Assembly elections rescheduled for Thursday by the EC.



Expressing a regret for the inconvenience caused, the chairman in part of the press statement urged all party members and the general public to participate fully in the next phase of the District Level Elections.







Ashanti Regional NDC Postpones Its 24Hour Economy Walk:



The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the National Democratic Congress announces for the information of its members and the general public the postponement of its highly publicized 24Hour Economy Walk scheduled on Thursday 21st December 2023.

This postponement is to make room for its members and the public to give full attention to the remaining District Level Elections that have been rescheduled by the EC to be held on the same day.



We urge members of the Party and the public to participate fully in the next and perhaps final phase of the District Level Elections.



We regret all inconveniences caused with firm assurances of announcing a new date in due course.







Augustus Andrews Nana Kwesi



(Regional Chairman)