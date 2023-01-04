Ashanti Regional NSS Boss to work under supervision after suspension

Alex Opku Mensah

The National Service Scheme has revealed they have finalized its investigation against the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS), Alex Opoku Mensah, who verbally assaulted a nurse at Manhyia Government Hospital.

In a letter dated December 23, 2022, the committee of inquiry noted that Alex Opku Mensah has been suspended for two more months without a salary after which, he will report to the Head Office of the Secretariat to work under supervision.



He has also been directed to issue an official apology to the National Service Scheme within seven days for bringing the name of the institution into disrepute.



The order takes immediate effect.



Below is release







Background

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, GhanaWeb reported that the Ashanti Regional Director for the National Service Secretariat, Mr. Alex Poku Mensah, had been captured on tape verbally attacking a staff nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.



In the audio recording of the incident, Mr. Alex Poku Mensah was heard hurling insults and threats at the nurse for allegedly intimidating his daughter, who is a house officer at the hospital.



According to multiple reports, the said nurse is said to have called Mr Poku Mensah's daughter on phone to inform her about the need for her to return to the facility to update a patient's record on the hospital's patient management system.



It was based on this the National Service Scheme commenced an investigation.



