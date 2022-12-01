Ashanti Regional NSS Director suspended after abuse of Manhyia Hospital nurse

Alex Opoku-Mensah

The embattled National Service Scheme director in the Ashanti region has been suspended after a video went viral of him insulting a nurse on duty at the Manhyia District Hospital.

According to the Ghana National Service Scheme in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the decision to suspend Alex Opoku-Mensah was taken at an emergency meeting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.



"The management decision is to allow further investigation into the alleged verbal assault on a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.



"Meanwhile, a committee comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme, the Public Services Commission, and the Ministry of Education has been set up to investigate the matter and to submit its report to the NSS management within one month.



"Mr Opoku-Mensah is thus expected to appear before the Committee on Monday, December 5, 2022," a statement signed by Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, Ag. Director, Corporate Affairs, read in parts.



Alex Opoku-Mensah was captured in a heated, expletive-laden altercation of about 10 minutes, where he is heard hurling insults and threats at the nurse for allegedly intimidating his daughter, who is a house officer at the hospital.

But in an apology shared on his Facebook page, Alex Poku-Mensah stated that what happened was not his style.



"I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public as well as the nursing fraternity and Manhyia Hospital.



"This has never been my style, but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter (doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter," he wrote.



He described what happened as a 'mishap' and asked for forgiveness.

"I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such. I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship with any affected person," he added.



