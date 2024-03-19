Ashanti Regional Security Council to arrest individuals who attack firefighters

Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has said it will arrest and prosecute individuals who attack firefighters while on duty.

Members of the REGSEC, led by Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, said they will team up with the Ghana Police Service to arrest the individuals who attacked firefighters.



Addressing the media in a press conference at the Prempeh Assembly Hall on Monday, March 18, 2024, Simon Osei-Mensah described constant attacks on officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) as unacceptable.



"The Regional Security Council has observed with great concern the disturbing and unfortunate trend of attacks on firemen who respond to distress calls about fire outbreaks in the region.



"We understand firefighters have been attacked on three different occasions within one month in the region, something we will not entertain in any uncertain terms.

"It is for this reason that the Regional Security Council wishes to caution the public to desist from attacking firemen at the operational site; this is unacceptable, and anyone caught doing so will be arrested and prosecuted," he said.



Simon Osei-Mensah assured firemen in the region of government support.



He noted that the government is fully aware of the equipment deficit, and it's making frantic efforts to provide the needed materials for the effective execution of its mandate.



Simon Osei-Mensah, however, directed all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAS) in the region to provide the needed support to firemen, including helping them fix their faulty fire tenders while the central government prepares to retool them.