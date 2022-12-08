'Ashanti region, a great decider for NDC's 2024 victory' - NDC Regional Secretary

The newly elected Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Frank Amoakohene

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The newly elected Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition NDC, Dr. Frank Amoakohene has urged party faithfuls to as a matter of urgency put all differences aside and fight for a common goal in unity. According to him, the only means through which the party can retrieve power from this current NPP government is by working hard in unity.

Pledging his commitment as a secretary, Dr. Amoakohene said the only thing he dreams of is by helping the party to retrieve power from the current NPP government which has offered nothing to Ghanaians, but a disappointment.



He urged all losing contestants, both former and recent ones, to think of the party and Ghana first by ignoring all differences so that they can put together one vision to run as a team.



He said he was always going to make a case for why he thinks hard work and unity amongst the party leaders was going to be the only means through which the party can win power in 2024.

According to the newly elected Ashanti regional secretary, the victory of the party in 2024 was greatly going to be decided by the Ashanti region, and any loose work by the party's regional executives and other stakeholders was going to negatively affect the party's dream. He has therefore urged all party executives, especially those within the Ashanti region to exhibit the spirit of competence, discipline, and unity.



Dr. Frank Amoakohene who emerged winner as the regional secretary of the recently held NDC Ashanti Regional conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium polled 749 votes against his close contender Mathew Kojo Njokone who also secured 384. The third contender, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi however managed 219 votes.



He was speaking in an exclusive interview where he repeatedly called for unity and hard work amongst party members to ensure victory in the upcoming 2024 election