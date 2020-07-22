General News

Ashanti region has not lost coronavirus fight – Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Region has not lost the fight against the deadly COVID-19, Simon Osei Mensah, the regional Minister, has categorically stated.

He has therefore urged the public to disregard false reports that the Ashanti Region is gradually losing the fight against the Coronavirus, since there is no iota of truth in it.



Contrary to these suggestions, Osei Mensah indicated that the Ashanti Region was totally in control of the dangerous virus.



“The policies and strategies that we have implemented to fight the spread of the virus are working and so there is no truth in reports that we are overwhelmed by the virus.



“For me, I am confident that we are on the right track, with regards to fighting the virus, so anybody that is saying something contrary is being influenced by partisan politics.”



Osei Mensah, who was interacting with media practitioners in Kumasi, admonished the populace to desist from doing partisan politics with COVID-19, which is sensitive issue.

According to him, the Region has done well in fighting the dangerous virus so “those making sweeping statements that we are losing the fight should be rejected”.



The Ashanti Regional Minister also explained that it is normal for Ashanti region to record more positive cases of the virus, due to the Region’s centralised position.



“The Ashanti Region is located at the center of the country and also the region is the hub of business in the country therefore people from all areas visit the region daily”, he said.



The Minister said he is also impressed about how the entire country has handled the virus “the mortality rate is low and the recoveries are high and it is good for Ghana, so far”.

