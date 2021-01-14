Ashanti region to reopen COVID isolation centers as cases spike

A COVID-19 isolation center

The Ashanti region will be reopening some COVID-19 centers due to spike inactive cases after the Christmas season.

This was disclosed by the regional director of health services, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, in an interview with Joy FM.



“We intend to open other isolation centers we closed down during the peak period,” he said. The region is the second most impacted behind the Greater Accra.



“We are considering reopening Frimpong Boateng’s memorial clinic which will serve for both isolation and then treatment of mild cases.



“But so far Komfo Anokye is admitting cases and Kumasi South clinic is admitting cases. Before Christmas, the cases were down, we had only 18 active cases,” he added.



Current records released by the Ghana Health Service shows that the region had recorded over 100% increase in active cases in under a month. The region has 74 active cases, up from 18 cases before the holiday season.

As of January 14, there are only five regions that have over 2000 cumulative cases according to GHS statistics.



Greater Accra Region - 31,953 – 714 active cases



Ashanti Region - 11,285 – 74 active



Western Region - 3,164 – 60 active



Eastern Region - 2,658 – 37 active

Central Region - 2,184 – 37 active



