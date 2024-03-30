Ashanti welcomes Naa Toshie's choice as running mate

Amidst the intensifying political climate in Ghana, characterised by the forthcoming election and the choice of a running mate for the Vice President and the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, tension between prominent political figures from the Ashanti Region has become evident.

The discord between the political figures from the region has become a subject of intense speculation and scrutiny within political circles.



However, as the rift continues to escalate, the prospect of the Administrator of Districts Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Irene Naa Toshie Addo-Lartey as a compromised candidate is gaining traction as some Ashanti delegates and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) call on the Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to consider her as his runing mate to back him into elections 2024 during the one week funeral rite observation of the late deputy finance Minister John Kuma at Onwe near Ejisu in the Ashanti region on Thursday 28th March 2024 in the early hours of the funeral.



According to the party supporters and other political pundits, Naa Toshie’s selection offers a potential solution to the ongoing discord within the party as she is known for her ability to bridge divides.



Naa Toshie's background and experience as a lawyer, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency make her a compelling choice for the running mate slot.



With her unblemished track record of service and leadership in various capacities, she has earned the respect and admiration of her peers and party supporters.

Her ability to navigate complex political environments, build consensus and drive development makes her a valuable asset to the ticket of Dr. Bawumia.



Moreover, Toshie's reputation as a unifier and consensus-builder could help to heal the rift between all the competing factions within the party.



By choosing a candidate who is seen as impartial and fair-minded, Dr. Bawumia could signal forcefully his commitment to unity and reconciliation within the party.



While the selection of a running mate is ultimately Dr. Bawumia's decision, the emergence of Irene Naa Toshie as a compromised and competent candidate reflects a recognition of the need for a candidate who can bridge divides and unite the party behind a common goal of ‘Breaking the 8’.



Naa Toshie's candidature offers a potential pathway to a more harmonious and unified party.

In the coming days and weeks, all eyes will be on Dr. Bawumia as he navigates the complex dynamics of party politics and makes his decision regarding his running mate.



The selection of Irene Naa Toshie would send a powerful message of unity and inclusivity, setting the stage for a strong and cohesive campaign leading up to the election.



Furthermore, by considering Irene Naa Toshie as a running mate, Dr. Bawumia has the opportunity to chart a course towards reconciliation and unity within the party, setting the stage for a successful bid to “Break the 8’.



