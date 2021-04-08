Ashiaman calls for support for PWD

Chairman of the Finance and Accounts Committee at AshMA, Eric Gregory Kwatia

Eric Gregory Kwatia, the Chairman of the Finance and Accounts Committee at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (AshMA), has called for support for persons with disability (PWD) within the municipality.

He requested the acquisition of a disability-friendly vehicle to support the activities of the PWD association in the municipality.



Mr. Kwatia made the request when the Rotary Club of Tema-Meridian donated 12 sewing machines to the association.



He said the association had brought a proposal for a vehicle before the Assembly to aid their movement because commercial vehicle drivers were adamant to assist them in boarding their vehicles.



He said, "Most of the commercial vehicles are not ready to assist them because they say they cannot carry them or assist them to board the vehicle."

Mr. Kwatia highlighted that "physically challenged people are able, their minds are very active and they are very alert" and should be supported to be successful.



He said the PWDs were challenged through no fault of theirs but by diseases or accidents and that anyone could one day find himself in such a situation.



Mr. Ocloo Alex Kodzo, a member of the association, believed that when given the opportunity, PWDs would make something meaningful out of their lives.