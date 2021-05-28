Ashiaman launches activism on census night

Enumerators are expected to commence the 2021 census from June 13 to 20, 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Ken Yirenkyi, District Census Officer, Ashaiman Municipality on Friday launched the 30 days to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, which aimed at counting every person and structure in Ghana in order to provide updated information.

It also seeks to gather data on the socio-economic, demographic and housing conditions of the population.



He said the information collected from the census would be used to make decisions on the welfare of citizens.



Mr Yirenkyi explained that from June 13 to 20, 2021, residents within the Ashaiman municipality should expect enumerators visiting their structures to write serial numbers on their walls to identify the structures.



He advised residents to contact the census centre in case their structures were not numbered by June 20, 2021.



He said on the census night which was June 27, 2021, activities would be carried out in all communities, on social media, on radio and television to make the night memorable.

According to him, the census night was the reference time to all questions to be asked during the enumeration.



He said from June 28 to July 11, enumerators will visit households to collect information on all persons who slept there on the census night and therefore residents must ensure that an adult member was available to provide answers to questions on behalf of other household members.



The launch saw a drama display by students of the Ashaiman Senior High School, sensitizing participants on the Population and Housing Census.



Alhaji Saaka Dramani, the representative for the Municipal Coordinating Director, in his remarks, said Ghana had been fairly consistent in conducting census every 10 years since 1960 to count and understand its population size, structure and dynamics.



He noted that the creation of districts, constituencies and regions by successive governments was based mainly on census data.

"It is therefore reassuring that the census will collect information on every structure, household and individual, thereby providing reliable and disaggregated data to lowest levels of administration and geography, including rural and urban differentiation," Alhaji Dramani said.



He noted that such data were critically needed by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for the purpose of tracking progress in particular efforts aimed at eradicating poverty and all forms of inequalities in the districts.



According to him, information on population growth dynamics was important and highly needed by MMDAs in planning for education needs, where to locate health facilities, how to allocate social expenditures and identify those who really need help in the society.



Alhaji Dramani said comprehensive information will also be captured on sanitation and waste management in the communities towards a cleaner environment for all.