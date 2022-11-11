Aside academics, call to the Bar also based on moral uprightness -Lawyer

Entrance to the Ghana School of Law

A former Member of Parliament, lawyer Alexander Kodwo Abban, has stated that being called to the bar is not just about academic work but other factors, including the moral uprightness of students.

He was reacting to allegations that one Law Student, Ama Governor, will not be called to the bar on Friday, based on her lifestyle on social media.



Ghanaian YouTuber, Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor has allegedly been denied a call to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.



According to reports, despite her successful completion of the professional law programme, which included passing her examinations and scoring well in the interview, Ama received a letter from the General Legal Council’s Secretary informing her of the decision.



This was after a complaint by a “concerned citizen,” stating that she “lacks good character” and has breached the Code of Conduct for the Students of the Ghana School of Law, hence, should not be made a Lawyer in Ghana.



A copy of the complaint which has been shared on social media, also added that Ama in her YouTube videos has damaged the reputation of the school and should not be allowed to practice.

In addition to the above, the Director of Legal Education at the Ghana School of Law, Mr Yaw Oppong asked the students to submit their social media handles to the Ghana Legal Council for monitoring to ensure that they are of good character.



This has generated a debate with some supporting the Law School and others objecting to the alleged stance by the School.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, lawyer Alexander Kodwo Abban said that although a person may pass their examinations, the authorities of the institution can decide to deny someone from being called to the bar based on their behaviour.



“When we say someone is a lawyer, it is not about what they have learnt only. That is why it is called ‘Call to the Bar’.



You have to be called to join the profession so you can learn everything and pass the whole course and you will be denied because of your character or something that happened and based on that, we cannot allow you to become a lawyer,” he said.

He added that, “we all have to understand that the call to the Bar does not mean you have passed your examination alone to become a lawyer; if we understand it that way, we can move forward,” he said.



Although certain behaviours may not be crimes, he said society frowns on them, hence the above decision by the Law School.



“It has to do with academic work and moral uprightness and it is in our laws. Even if it is about the law, and the authorities want to question whether it is right or not. It is not only about crime, it is also about attitude, how you put yourself out and how society should see you because you are joining a certain profession that is very respectable across the world,” he said.



Meanwhile, Alexander Kodwo Abban said he does not agree with the Ghana School of Law on the submission of social media handles to the school, stating that it is too much of an invasion into their private lives.