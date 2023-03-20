Asiedu Nketia, Kofi Amoabeng, Prof. Bawole to speak at maiden Trans-Political Business Forum on March 29

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman (NDC)

The Society Influencers Foundation and the University of Ghana Business School have partnered to hold the maiden edition of Trans-Political Business operations in Ghana.

The forum comes off on 29th March 2023, at the University of Ghana Business School auditorium.



With a rich history in Ghana's political and business industry, experienced personalities are set to delve deep to unravel the secrets of handling Trans-Political Business operations.



Speakers include, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng, (PK Amoabeng Foundation), Ing. Dr. Kwesi Abeasi (National Council Member, NPP), Johnson Asiedu Nketia (National Chairman, NDC), Anthony Dzamefe (CEO, Caveman Watches), Dr. Hassan Ayariga, (Leader, APC), Mr. John Apea (CEO, eTranzact) among other speakers.



In a promo video by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, he indicated that Ghana needs to explore why businesses collapse and new businesses spring up with every change in Government.

"We need to explore why businesses collapse and new businesses spring up with every change in Government and we believe we must find a solution to it so we can grow and find permanent long-lasting businesses in every society."



He further added that it is commence and business governance that grow the society, not political leadership.



Some locally owned businesses in Ghana are alleged to go on