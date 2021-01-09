Asiedu Nketia, Otukonor ‘directed’ NDC chaos from gallery – OB Amoah

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has alleged that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and his deputy, Peter Boamah Otukonor; directed the chaos that the party’s MPs put up in Parliament during the election of a new speaker.

Speaking on Citi FM’s news analysis program, The Big Issue, the MP described the chaos in Parliament as embarrassing and disgraceful. He said he had never encountered anything more disturbing over the years that he had served in the house.



He also expressed worry over the disruptive nature of the NDC, whose members kicked ballot boxes and polling booths, whiles attacking fellow lawmakers amid violent confrontation.



“People were sitting up there giving instructions on their (NDC) side. Asiedu Nketia and Otukonor, I can mention names…

“It got to a point when some of my media friends were sending me text messages saying look up there (the public gallery), I looked up there. There is even a footage where they became choir masters…” he added.



The NDC scribes were in the parliamentary gallery during the heated vote for a Speaker as was the NPP’s general secretary John Boadu. Their presence was acknowledged by the new speaker Alban Bagbin during his inaugural address.



