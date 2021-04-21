Asiedu Nketia battles Ofosu-Ampofo for NDC chairmanship position

Ofosu-Ampofo (L), John Mahama (M) and Asiedu Nketia

The current General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is likely to contest Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the chairmanship slot of the party.

Some NDC members still hold Ofosu-Ampofo responsible for doing a poor job as Director of Elections in 2016 and equally another poor job of appointing Elvis Afriyie Ankrah as Director of Elections for 2020, according to DayBreak newspaper sources.



The two failed the NDC in collating their results, according to grassroots of the NDC who recently flexed muscles to signal that they are still a force to reckon with in the face of Mahama Boys rip of the political space.



Subsequently, among the decisions they intend to take is to ensure that he [Ofosu Ampofo] does not win any contest in the NDC.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on the other hand, is loved by the party’s grassroots and is rooting for him to be made chairman.

DayBreak is informed that, with Johnson Asiedu Nketia moving up, the party is still searching for a suitable candidate to replace him as General Secretary.



Also, Alhaji Said Sinare, Chief Sofo Azorka, and media-friendly Seth Ofori-Ohene are likely to contest the vice chairmanship slot.



Joseph Yamin, a former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, is likely to contest Joshua Hamidu Akamba for the position of National Organizer with Mugabe Masse also likely to be in the race.



According to sources, the National Youth Organizer and the National Women’s Organizer are poised for re-election.