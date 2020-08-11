Politics

Asiedu Nketia denies facilitating the registration of 66 Ivorians

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC General Secretary

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC General Secretary, has refuted claims that he facilitated the registration of some 60 Ivorians during the just-ended voter registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission.

According to the General Secretary of the NDC, he rather met an Ivorian registered truck full of Ivorians at Banda Kabrono in the Bono Region during the monitoring of the registration process.



The NPP, at a press conference on Monday, accused the NDC scribe of attempts to place foreigners onto the electoral roll of Ghana.



John Boadu, the NPP General-Secretary, who addressed the incumbent party’s press conference, alleged that Johnson Asiedu Nketia orchestrated the registration of over 60 Ivorians at Banda Kabrono.



“Unfortunately for him, as they finished registering and were returning, the tyre [of a vehicle they were bussed in for the registration] got burst and the security agencies were alerted. And they realized that 66 Ivorians had managed to cross with the help of Asiedu Nketia to register and vote in the upcoming elections,” he alleged.

But Asiedu Nketia in a rebuttal told Joy FM: “The NPP regional Chairman [for Bono Region] and the Parliamentary Candidate for the area ordered these people to come back to Kabrono and insisted that they register.



“They were 66 in all and all these people were challenged by the NDC party agents, and in spite of that the NPP got all their voters ID for them to return to Ivory Coast.”



“Do you think I will organize a group of foreigners and after that ask my party agents to challenge them?” he questioned.





