Asiedu Nketia explains why NDC leadership met with Minority MPs

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General-Secretary, NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the opposition NDC has been explaining why the NDC leadership together with the Council of Elders met with Minority MPs in the wake of some misunderstanding among the latter after the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister.

According to him, since the first meeting of the first session of Parliament was coming to an end, it was prudent for the NDC leadership to meet their representatives and discuss the way forward for the Minority in Parliament as well as the larger party.



Speaking to the media after the meeting on Wednesday, Asiedu Nketiah, a.k.a General Mosquito said: “We too from the party level have not done the normal orientation course that we do, so our proposals were the subject matter for the meeting.”



He added, the party is urging the MPs to go and continue with ‘Thank You’ tours since the party has not properly thanked the electorate for voting for them in the December 7, 2020, election.



When asked what the party makes of the aftermath of the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister which seems to be putting the party in disarray, the NDC’s chief scribe reiterated the point that it was the party leadership at the National level who told the MPs to approve Ken Ofori-Atta by consensus.

He explained further that if the ordinary Ghanaian cannot get three square meals a day, and are struggling for water and other social amenities, they will not care who approves whom as the finance minister.



The approval of Ken Ofori-Atta, Asiedu Nketia said, “is [a] one-off event which has passed…I did indicate that it is the position of the party that if the president wants a lame-duck minister of finance, let him have it, but that doesn’t take away the suffering of the masses”.



“So, our MPs will go back and then deal with the situation that affects the daily lives of Ghanaians,” he stressed.



John Asiedu Nketia, further added that he had not received the resignation letter of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and would be surprised if his resignation is based on the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister-designate.