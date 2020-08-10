Politics

Asiedu Nketia's properties are all in Cote d'Ivoire and Canada - Owusu Bempah

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has been dared to provide evidence that he is a Ghanaian.

Director of Communications for Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah says if he is able to do so he will resign from politics.



This was after an allegation that the NDC scribe bussed people to take part in the voters' registration exercise.



"Asiedu Nketia should be ashamed of himself," he said.

In a one-on-one discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Ernest Owusu Bempah said: "Asiedu Nketia is not a Ghanaian and everybody knows that. The mother is from Cote D'Ivoire and his father is a Dagaati who came to settle here, it's a fact. I met the sister of Asiedu Nketia and she gave me his background. All his properties are in Cote D'Ivoire and Canada. He should show us his third-generation; if he is able to show us his third-generation I will retire from politics."



Listen to him in the video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.