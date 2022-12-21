1
Asiedu Nketiah, Ofosu-Ampofo make first public appearance together after NDC elections

Gyamfi Wife4.jpeg Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Asiedu Nketiah at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The new National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and his predecessor, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, have made their first public appearance together following the just-ended NDC Congress in Accra.

The two met at the wedding ceremony of Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Ahead of the election that saw Asiedu Nketiah, the former General Secretary of the party emerge winner in the National Chairman-ship race, the two candidates were actively engaged in a lot of media banters.

The last time they were seen together was on the morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, just moments before the official results for the polls were declared by the officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

After the contest, Asiedu Nketiah won convincingly with a 5,569 to the 2,892 votes garnered by Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Sammy Gyamfi’s wedding is a private one that was attended by dignitaries like the former president, John Dramani Mahama.

