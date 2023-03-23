Asiedu Nketiah, Sammy Gyamfi other NDC gurus storm parliament as house debates Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees

A high-powered delegation of National Democratic Congress party officials has been spotted in parliament as the house debates a report on some persons nominated by the president for ministerial appointment.

Parliament is currently engaged in an extended sitting as part of the agenda of the house for today, March 23, 2023.



The house is debating the report of the Appointments Committee on some ministerial nominees who were vetted some weeks ago.



Earlier the house had to suspend sitting following some concerns raised by the minority side.



The minority prior to today had served notice of their disapproval of the nominees. According to the president on the back of the country’s current economic challenges must reduce the size of his government.

As the debate rages on, some officials of the opposition NDC including the party’s National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and the suspended Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson have been spotted in the gallery of the house.



