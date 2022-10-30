Asiedu Nketiah manipulated 2016 figures for Mahama to lose – Anyidoho alleges

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has accused his former boss Asiedu Nketiah of causing the downfall of John Mahama in the 2016 general elections.

He alleged that he overheard the incumbent General Secretary confirming to an unknown person in a phone conversation that he has changed the national results in favour of Mahama’s opponent.



He added that prior to that, he [Anyidoho] was at the party headquarters with some bigwigs [Akamba, Kofi Adams, Ofosu-Ampofo] and their analysis proved that John Mahama was in a comfortable lead with 50.6% out of 166 constituencies while candidate Nana Addo was trailing with 49.04%.



According to the 'sacked' NDC member, contrary to what their calculations indicated, their party’s general secretary convinced John Mahama to accept defeat while their opponents declared themselves winners when the EC was yet to announce results.



“When we were looking for men at party headquarters, Asiedu Nketia was absent ostensibly to vote at Circle…he was subsequently spotted wearing a baseball cap [which was deliberately turned backwards] to communicate to his people that he has overturned the results for Mahama to lose the elections…have you seen him wearing a baseball cap before?

“When we were struggling to collate results and managing issues at headquarters, the general secretary who was nowhere to be found shows up with the flagbearer and they are conceding defeat even before the EC could announce the results …if this is not treachery…”



"How can a general leave his soldiers on the battlefield and concede defeat, the Atta Mills Institute CEO quizzed.



Koku Anyidoho further said he has witnesses to corroborate his claims while daring Mr. Nketiah to prove him otherwise.