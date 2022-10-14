1
Asiedu Nketiah to contest Ofosu-Ampofo for NDC chairmanship position

Asiedu Nketiah And Ofosu Ampofo NDC Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu-Ampofo

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has officially declared his candidature for the chairmanship position of the NDC.

“Yes I have the intention of picking up a form to contest the chairmanship position when nominations are opened,” the NDC scribe told Accra Fm Thursday, 13th October 2022.

According to him, he best fits the position as he’s gained vast experience as a politician to occupy the chairmanship position of the largest opposition NDC.

“I participated in the struggle against the military dictatorship in this country, after which I came to Parliament. I was there for 12 years and chaired several committees.”

“I tasted executive positions by being the Deputy Minister in charge of Agriculture. I have served as Board Chairman, among others.”

“I am confident that with my experience I will be a good leader and example to my party,” he added

The NDC goes to congress on the 17th of December 2022, to elect national executives.

All things being equal, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, the longest-serving General Secretary will face off with the current chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the internal polls in December.

